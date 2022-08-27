Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.