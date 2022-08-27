Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $371.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Summit Financial Group



Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.



