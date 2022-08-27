Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.45 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

