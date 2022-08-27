Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,484 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

