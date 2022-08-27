Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

