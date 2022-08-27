Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 179,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 138,946 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 529,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

