Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,364 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 430,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,892. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $265.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

