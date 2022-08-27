Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 447.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 409,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

REET opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

