Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $211.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average of $244.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

