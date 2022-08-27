Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 620.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in RH by 37.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $733.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock worth $9,566,609. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

