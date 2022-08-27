Suku Price Hits $0.0757 on Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Suku coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $6.91 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,387,874 coins. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

