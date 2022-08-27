StrongHands One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $56,603.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,806,875 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.