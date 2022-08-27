Strike Price Hits $18.28 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Strike has a total market cap of $60.88 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $18.28 or 0.00090331 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331,050 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
