Strike Price Hits $18.28 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Strike has a total market cap of $60.88 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $18.28 or 0.00090331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331,050 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars.

