Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth about $582,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

