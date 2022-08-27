Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,294,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,318,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $6.36 on Friday, hitting $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 658,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

