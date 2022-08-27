Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,320 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

