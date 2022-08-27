Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657,360 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35.

