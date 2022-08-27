Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Down 9.6%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 9,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

