StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Hold

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $723.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 65.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Stories

