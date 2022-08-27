StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $723.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
