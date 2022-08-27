StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $723.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 65.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

