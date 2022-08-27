StockNews.com Lowers Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Buy

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.97. 311,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,996. The firm has a market cap of $721.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

