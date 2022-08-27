StockNews.com Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.