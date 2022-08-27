StockNews.com Lowers Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

FISI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,491. The firm has a market cap of $405.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.