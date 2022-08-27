StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth $71,000. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

