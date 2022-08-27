StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
