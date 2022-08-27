StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 26.56%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,620 shares of company stock valued at $46,517. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

