StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
OVLY opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 26.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
