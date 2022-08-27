StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.
