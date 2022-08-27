StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.02.
Avalon Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.