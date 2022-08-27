StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.