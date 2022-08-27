StockNews.com Downgrades Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Wayside Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.75. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Wayside Technology Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $116,635.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,696 shares of company stock worth $149,274 and have sold 9,967 shares worth $373,952. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Read More

