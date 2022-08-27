StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 125,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $85,805,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $901,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Stories

