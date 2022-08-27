StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
