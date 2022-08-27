StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
NYSE:IPW opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.
iPower Company Profile
