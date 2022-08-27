Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Target Price to C$3.00

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CYBN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Cybin Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 15.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,031 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

