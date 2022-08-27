Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Target Price to C$3.00

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CYBN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.
Cybin Stock Up 4.7 %
OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 15.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,031 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.
