Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $348.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average is $109.56.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

