Steven Kanner Sells 43,248 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 9.2 %
NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,027,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 570,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
