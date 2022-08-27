Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Update

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,200 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 93,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.67. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Insider Activity

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, Director L Frederick Sutherland purchased 43,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Frederick Sutherland bought 43,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $25,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.