Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $84.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

