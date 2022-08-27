Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 6,004 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,379.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,426.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Star Equity Price Performance
STRRP stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.60.
Star Equity Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
