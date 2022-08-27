Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

NYSE STN traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Stantec by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

