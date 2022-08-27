S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.42

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.42 and traded as high as $31.19. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 88,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

