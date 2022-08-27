SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,736.36

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,736.36 ($20.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,849.51 ($22.35). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,822.50 ($22.02), with a volume of 1,659,204 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,909 ($23.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 747.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,746.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,738.12.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.22), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,253,155.10).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

