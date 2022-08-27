SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

