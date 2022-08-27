SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Down 5%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 15,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 260,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 334.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,906,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 159,748 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading

