Spheroid Universe Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 8% against the dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $172,454.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
