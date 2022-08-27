SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MDY traded down $14.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,138. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

