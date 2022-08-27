SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,263 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $28,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,241,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

