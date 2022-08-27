SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Increased by King Wealth

King Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $10.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.