SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Boosted by King Wealth

King Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $10.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,264. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

