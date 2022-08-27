SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 2,441,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.