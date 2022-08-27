SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Insider Activity

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

