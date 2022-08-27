Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market cap of $111,449.49 and $11,851.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be bought for about $146.84 or 0.00733795 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828646 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap SHAKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap SHAKE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.