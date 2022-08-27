SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SP Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Down 2.9 %

SP opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $781.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 22.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 293,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.